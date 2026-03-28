Veteran English manager Roy Hodgson, makes a return to Bristol City at 78

On Friday, March 27, 2026, Bristol City FC announced the appointment on their Instagram page. Their statement read, "Roy Hodgson has been appointed as Interim Head Coach until the end of the season. Former England Manager Hodgson will take charge of the Men’s First Team until the end of the season, while the club will task the incoming Sporting Director with appointing a permanent Head Coach for the 2026/27 campaign."

According to the statement, the former manager of England is scheduled to meat the first team player and team staff on Monday, March 30, once the ongoing international break concludes. Together, they will then prepare for their match against Charlton on Friday, April 3. The team is currently placed 16th in the EFL Championship.

Following his appointment, 78-year-old Roy has also shared a message for the team and its fans. "I have had great conversations with the board and I am really excited by the opportunity to help until the end of the season. We will get straight to work and look for a positive performance on Good Friday", he said.

Roy Hodgson returns to Bristol City at a time of need, after 44 years. In 1980, he was assistant manager to Bob Houghton and then, during a time of financial duress, he had to take on the role of head coach in January 1982. However, he had called his first stint at the club a "disaster" given the club was bankrupt and were eventually relegated.

Now, after more than four decades, the veteran manager returns as a revered and successful coach. Throughout his career, he has been in charge of 17 clubs and has also managed international sides.