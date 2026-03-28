Nita Ambani honours Odisha’s Ikat legacy in handwoven masterpiece on Ram Navami

Nita Ambani’s outfit at the Ram Navami event was not only an expression of elegance but also a symbol of India’s textile heritage. Her beautiful handwoven Bandha Ikat saree demonstrated her appreciation of craftsmanship and tradition. In addition to receiving the Humanitarian Award for her work in improving education and health care, Nita also received recognition from Achyuta Samanta for her service to related community development programs.
This exclusive saree has been created by Swadesh and carefully crafted over the course of two years by master craftsmen and weavers such as Harishankar Meher. It has required a high level of skill, dedication and attention to detail in order to create it through traditional manufacturing methods. The saree has been made using the traditional "Bandha" (tie-dye) Ikat technique with the application of natural dyes in an environmentally responsible manner using sustainable and traditional practices.
The symbolism of the design is significant. The body consists of a mosaic pattern based on Ram Shila with "Ram" written in three different scripts. The pallu has additional meaning because it contains sacred mantras written in the Odia script and woven in a traditional Ikat pattern. Every element creates a story combining both spirituality and design.
Nita Ambani opted for a minimalist look with regards to her styling, allowing the attention to remain on her saree. Nita completed her look with a two-layered beaded necklace, diamond floral earrings, gold bangles as well as large statement kadhas. Her overall aesthetic followed the quiet luxury trend, keeping her overall look understated and not resorting to excess, while enhancing the earth tones of the fabric used to create the saree.
Her beauty style is timeless. Defined brows, kohl-lined eyes, & soft-winged eyeliner accentuated her glossy pink lips. A classic red bindi brought traditional aspects to the entirety of her appearance, with a smooth low bun completing it.