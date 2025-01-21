Nita Ambani stuns in an embroidered silk sari at Donald Trump’s pre-inauguration dinner party
Nita and Mukesh Ambani recently attended a lavish pre-inauguration event hosted by Donald Trump, where their presence caught the attention of fans worldwide. The couple shared a spotlight on Instagram after pictures from the private party were posted by a fan account.
For the pre-inauguration celebration, Nita Ambani chose a striking black silk sari that perfectly showcased her love for traditional Indian attire. The sari, embroidered with delicate gold threads, sequins, and intricate zardozi work, was beautifully styled with a jewel-embellished border. The pallu of the sari was elegantly draped over her shoulder, flowing gracefully to the floor. She paired the saree with a matching black silk blouse that featured a split bandhgala collar, embroidered patterns, and scalloped lace on the cuffs, highlighting her sophisticated style.
To complete her look, Nita accessorised with sparkling diamond jewellery, including pearl-studded earrings, a floral diamond bracelet, and an eye-catching necklace. Her long hair was styled in loose, soft waves, parted in the centre, while her makeup focused on bold eyes with kohl and darkened brows. Nita’s peachy glossy lips and flushed cheeks further added to her radiant appearance, giving her a polished yet natural glow.
Mukesh was equally dashing in a black tuxedo with silk shawl lapels, perfectly complementing Nita’s timeless look. Earlier, Nita had wowed onlookers with a traditional Kanchipuram silk sari featuring over 100 historical motifs, paired with a rare 200-year-old necklace, reflecting her love for heritage fashion.
The pre-inaugural event comes as Donald Trump prepares to assume office once again as the 47th President of the United States.