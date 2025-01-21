Nita Ambani stuns in an embroidered silk sari at Donald Trump’s pre-inauguration dinner party

Nita and Mukesh Ambani recently attended a lavish pre-inauguration event hosted by Donald Trump, where their presence caught the attention of fans worldwide. The couple shared a spotlight on Instagram after pictures from the private party were posted by a fan account.

For the pre-inauguration celebration, Nita Ambani chose a striking black silk sari that perfectly showcased her love for traditional Indian attire. The sari, embroidered with delicate gold threads, sequins, and intricate zardozi work, was beautifully styled with a jewel-embellished border. The pallu of the sari was elegantly draped over her shoulder, flowing gracefully to the floor. She paired the saree with a matching black silk blouse that featured a split bandhgala collar, embroidered patterns, and scalloped lace on the cuffs, highlighting her sophisticated style.