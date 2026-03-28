Raima Sen celebrates Moon Moon Sen’s 71st birthday with unseen family memories

A solo portrait of Moon Moon Sen looking gorgeous highlights her timeless elegance. Another throwback picture shows a younger Moon Moon with her daughters as babies, and the other click features her seated at home holding small decorative plants. Another artistic shot shows her trying on a cap inside what appears to be a boutique.

One of the pictures also features Moon Moon Sen with her husband, sharing a candid moment, and in another nostalgic green-toned picture captures her with her children in a playful mood. A black-and-white throwback shows a young Moon Moon with family members, and the final frame features a vintage-style birthday tribute with the caption, “Happy Birthday Diva Moonmoon Sen,” that features a tender moment of her feeding a baby.

Talking about Moon Moon Sen , the actress has been a prominent face in Indian cinema, who has made her mark in Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films. Known for her bold and elegant screen presence in the 1980s, she starred in films such as Andar Baahar, Musafir, Jaal, amongst others, and shared screen space with many leading actors of her time.

She is also the daughter of legendary actress Suchitra Sen. Her daughter Raima Sen has worked in both Hindi and Bengali cinema with films like Parineeta, Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. and The Japanese Wife. Moon Moon Sen’s younger daughter, Riya Sen, is also an actress who has appeared in Hindi, Bengali and South Indian films.