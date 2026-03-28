Reet Padda slams Dhurandhar 2, questions Priyanka Chopra's Oscars moment

Reet Padda, sister of actress Aneet Padda, has recently been taking over social media with some of her fierce comments that are both controversial and insanely talked about. She started a lively debate online by pointing out how the fan-favourite film Dhurandhar 2 is all about propaganda. She also in another context criticised Priyanka Chopra Jonas for her silence at the viral Oscar 2026 moment.

Reet Padda’s bold take on propaganda films and Priyanka Chopra's Oscars moment goes viral

Reet has always been vocal about her thoughts and beliefs especially on films like Dhurandhar 2, The Kerala Story and The Kashmir Files. She explained how these films are propaganda driven while answering a social media user’s question on politically charged cinema. She expressed her opinions on international issues quite vocally and it went viral.

Reet wrote, “Normally, I don't bother, because trying to change someone's mind here is like trying to teach cats calculus. But since you've invested time reacting to everything I've reposted, let's go point by point.”

She went on explaining her stance and added, “First, about calling films like The Kashmir Files, The Kerala Story, and Dhurandhar propaganda. Dhurandhar serves as a government-friendly narrative, using political speeches to justify events like demonetisation. Call it propaganda? Yes. Deny it? Not a chance.”