Reet Padda slams Dhurandhar 2, questions Priyanka Chopra's Oscars moment

Reet Padda, sister of actress Aneet Padda, has recently been taking over social media with some of her fierce comments that are both controversial and insanely talked about. She started a lively debate online by pointing out how the fan-favourite film Dhurandhar 2 is all about propaganda. She also in another context criticised Priyanka Chopra Jonas for her silence at the viral Oscar 2026 moment.
Reet has always been vocal about her thoughts and beliefs especially on films like Dhurandhar 2, The Kerala Story and The Kashmir Files. She explained how these films are propaganda driven while answering a social media user’s question on politically charged cinema. She expressed her opinions on international issues quite vocally and it went viral.
Reet wrote, “Normally, I don't bother, because trying to change someone's mind here is like trying to teach cats calculus. But since you've invested time reacting to everything I've reposted, let's go point by point.”
She went on explaining her stance and added, “First, about calling films like The Kashmir Files, The Kerala Story, and Dhurandhar propaganda. Dhurandhar serves as a government-friendly narrative, using political speeches to justify events like demonetisation. Call it propaganda? Yes. Deny it? Not a chance.”
“As for The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story, the films seem to rely on exaggerated numbers. Claims like 32,000 women converted' contrast sharply with documented cases. That's how propaganda works, take a sliver of truth and amplify it into a larger narrative against a community. Meanwhile, films like Punjab '95, which tackle political issues but don't align with the ruling narrative, struggle to get released."
Reet also slammed Priyanka Chopra and the way the actress reacted during the Oscars. The debate around Priyanka had already been buzzing where the actress was seen doing a simple nod and a smile when her co-presenter Javier Bardem said “No to war, Free Palestine” at the Oscars 2026.
Reet to that added, “Priyanka had a chance to oppose an illegal war while standing next to someone taking a stand, and she couldn't even clap. If my sister gets such an opportunity, I hope she rises to the occasion. If she doesn't, I will be the first to call it out."
Aneet is the actress who rose to fame with Saiyaara in 2025 and Reet, her sister, is a marketing specialist working in Paris. As per LinkedIn, Reet is also an active advocate of Human Rights and Civil Rights.