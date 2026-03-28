South Korean actor Lee Sang-Bo found dead aged 44

Born in 1981, Lee started his professional acting career in the 2006 drama Invisible Man Choi Jang Soo. He is also familiar to many viewers for his versatile performances in Private Lives, Rugal and The Elegant Empire. His lead role in the 2021 series Miss Monte-Cristo served as a significant career milestone, earning him widespread recognition.

The death of Lee has made many remember the strength he showed during the highly publicized case he was involved in in 2022. At the time, he was taken into custody for the alleged use of illicit drugs. Nevertheless, the case was dismissed, and he was cleared of the charges. The reason behind this was the fact that the National Forensic Service did not find any trace of the illicit substances. The reason behind his shaky appearance while out in public was the fact that he was using antidepressants and tranquilizers to help him cope with the loss he was going through.

Overcoming past turmoil

Lee was able to clear his name, and he went ahead to rebuild his career. In 2025, he signed a contract with KMG, which made him an exclusive artist. His colleagues and fans have taken to social media to celebrate the life of the dedicated performer.