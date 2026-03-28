Zendaya plans to take a break in 2027 after a packed 2026

July will be exceptional for the actress with both MCU's much awaited Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated movie, The Odyssey coming out. Finally, her final movie of the year, yet another blockbuster, Dune: Part Three, will release on December 18, 2026.

The year does not end here for Zendaya. Euphoria will return after four years with a third season on April 12, where the actress will reprise her critically acclaimed and Emmy earning role, Rue Bennett.

During a recent interview, when asked about her happening year, Zendaya playfully replied, "I just hope you guys don't get sick of me this year. I really appreciate everyone who supports any of my movies, or supports my career in any way."

Talking about her plans after such a busy year, the actress continued, "After this, I’m disappearing for a little bit. I’m gonna have to go into hiding."