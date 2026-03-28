Zendaya plans to take a break in 2027 after a packed 2026

Fans are calling 2026 the 'year of Zendaya'. The 29-year-old actress has a packed year with one major release after another. However, recently, during the press tour of her first film this year, The Drama, the actress said that she will "disappear" for a while in 2027.
American actress Zendaya is gearing up for an extremely busy year ahead with many projects set to be released one after the another this year. She has four major films coming out this year, with the first one being the A24 black comedy, The Drama, releasing on April 3, 2026. She will be starring opposite Robert Pattinson, who is also having a busy year.
July will be exceptional for the actress with both MCU's much awaited Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated movie, The Odyssey coming out. Finally, her final movie of the year, yet another blockbuster, Dune: Part Three, will release on December 18, 2026.
The year does not end here for Zendaya. Euphoria will return after four years with a third season on April 12, where the actress will reprise her critically acclaimed and Emmy earning role, Rue Bennett.
During a recent interview, when asked about her happening year, Zendaya playfully replied, "I just hope you guys don't get sick of me this year. I really appreciate everyone who supports any of my movies, or supports my career in any way."
Talking about her plans after such a busy year, the actress continued, "After this, I’m disappearing for a little bit. I’m gonna have to go into hiding."
While we will never tire of watching Zendaya in action and shining on the red carpet, her break is really well-deserved. The actress has been engaged to fellow actor Tom Holland and there are rumours that the couple is married.
While they have not clarified their marital status yet, Tomdaya fans will get enough of their favourite couple in the coming days. The 29-year-old English actor will share the screen with his partner in both Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey. Tom has also previously talked about taking a break next year and one could assume that the couple will take some personal time off together.
Despite Zendaya's plans, Shrek 5 is scheduled to release in 2027, where Zendaya has voiced Felicia, the daughter of Shrek and Fiona.