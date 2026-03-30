Dia Mirza wishes stepdaughter Samaira on 17th birthday, calls her ‘her lifeboat’

Actress Dia Mirza took to social media to pen a heartfelt note for her stepdaughter Samaira on her 17th birthday, calling her her “lifeboat” in an emotional post filled with love and warmth.

Dia Mirza wishes stepdaughter on birthday

Sharing glimpses from their moments together, Dia wrote, “Happy 17th Birthday Baby Girl. You are everything you choose to be. May you always know you have us - to love you, root for you, hold you and make you feel safe. You are my life boat @samairarekhi.”

The actress shared a carousel post featuring pictures of the two, capturing their bond over the years. One picture shows the duo smiling warmly for a selfie and another picture features them on a boat ride, both wearing life jackets and flashing bright smiles. Another video shared by Dia features her son calling out for his elder sister Samaira. The final picture is a throwback from Samaira’s childhood.