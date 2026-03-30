Rahul Banerjee death case: Wife Priyanka shares first statement, colleagues demand impartial probe

A section of actors in the Bengali film and television industry on Monday demanded an investigation into the death of actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, who tragically passed away while shooting at Talsari beach in Odisha.

Bengali entertainment industry demands justice in the Rahul Banerjee drowning case

Actors Sudipta Chakraborty and Rupanjana Mitra have become vocal in demanding a comprehensive and impartial investigation into his death.

Rupanjana Mitra lashed out on her Instagram Stories following Rahul's death. She asserted, “Filming is taking place without any safety measures; the industry must be held accountable for this. This can no longer be swept under the rug. The so-called Bengali film industry is not a safe environment for artists. Countless artists have worked in this trade, constantly risking their lives. Arunoday was a highly professional artist. Filming was underway at the time. May God not spare those responsible.”

On the other hand, Sudipta Chakraborty, a member of the West Bengal Motion Pictures Artistes’ Forum, posted on social media demanding an investigation. She wrote, “I demand a comprehensive and impartial police investigation into the unnatural death at the shooting spot.”

Rupsa Guha is a familiar face in the television industry. She, too, initially could not believe the news of Rahul’s death. Later, in a Facebook post, she raised a direct question: ”Did he fall from the boat, or did he get swept away into the deeper currents of the sea while walking -- during shooting for a drone shot? That is my only question. There is no transparency. We demand transparency.”

Meanwhile, his wife and actor Priyanka Sarkar release her first statement on social media.

Take a look: