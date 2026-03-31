Here’s why Alka Yagnik is not taking up new singing assignments

The influence of this illness on the Indian music industry is huge. Alka, who has now become the most-streamed artist on YouTube, surpassing global artistes such as Taylor Swift, last sang for a song titled Naram Kaalja for the film titled Amar Singh Chamkila, which is scheduled to release in 2024. Since then, the Padma Bhushan awardee has focused solely on recovering from this illness.

Not just focusing on herself, Alka has issued a crucial message to her fans on how they must be careful with their auditory health, as their world can go silent in a split second.

The ‘Queen of Playback’ is still a force to reckon with, despite this setback in her life, as her return to the microphone is still unsure, while her legacy lives on through the record-breaking billions of streams she receives on a yearly basis.