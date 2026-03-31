Manisha Koirala opens up on internet buzz about her salt-and-pepper hair

For an industry in which the fountain of youth is considered an essential qualification, Manisha Koirala is leading a low-key, silver-haired revolution. The 55-year-old actor caused a stir online merely by being herself. Manisha, who shared photographs from her Eid celebrations, opted to showcase a natural salt-and-pepper look. The stark contrast to the heavily Photoshopped, ageless beauty standard set for women in the public eye could not have gone unnoticed.
For Manisha, however, this is not just a hairstyle. It is a “gentle shift within,” she said in a recent interview. The actor, who has had the full gamut of experiences, from the height of Bollywood stardom to battling ovarian cancer in 2012, has chosen to stop dyeing her hair. This, she said, is a move from trying to find validation to finding serenity. “It feels like freedom,” she said.
Women’s looks continue to be the subject of relentless spectator sport, caught between the pressure of preventative Botox and the derision of natural wrinkles. By embracing her grey roots, Manisha is bucking the idea that the worth of the actress is diminished with the passing years. Her belief, born out of her health experience, is one where survival and growing older is seen as a privilege, not a weakness.
She is part of the growing legion of global celebrities who are embracing their natural roots as a declaration that it is the beauty and strength that grow with time. For her, beauty is no longer about constriction and definition, moving away from the superficial to the internal. It is about being unapologetically beautiful and unapologetically authentic. For her, this is the “quiet confidence” where she is effectively redefining the script on growing older with beauty.