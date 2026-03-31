Postpartum hair loss: Here's what Vanessa Hudgens showed her fans

Postpartum hair loss is back in the news again after Vanessa Hudgens recently opened up about her own experience after the arrival of her second child in November 2025. She took to social media to share images of her hair loss, which marked the beginning of a new phase for her. If you are also facing the same thing, here’s all you need to know about this condition:

Why does postpartum hair loss happen?

Postpartum hair loss is characterized by excessive hair loss that commences a few months after childbirth. It is attributed by a decrease in estrogen hormone levels following childbirth. During pregnancy, high estrogen cause all hair to be in the growth phase, thus making it appear thicker and healthier. After childbirth, hormone production declines drastically, causing a majority of the hair to enter a resting phase. A few months later, these hairs fall out in large quantities.