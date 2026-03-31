Postpartum hair loss: Here's what Vanessa Hudgens showed her fans

Postpartum hair loss is back in the news again after Vanessa Hudgens recently opened up about her own experience after the arrival of her second child in November 2025. She took to social media to share images of her hair loss, which marked the beginning of a new phase for her. If you are also facing the same thing, here’s all you need to know about this condition:
Postpartum hair loss is characterized by excessive hair loss that commences a few months after childbirth. It is attributed by a decrease in estrogen hormone levels following childbirth. During pregnancy, high estrogen cause all hair to be in the growth phase, thus making it appear thicker and healthier. After childbirth, hormone production declines drastically, causing a majority of the hair to enter a resting phase. A few months later, these hairs fall out in large quantities.
The average number of hair follicles that an individual possesses varies between 80,000 and 120,000. The average number of hair that an individual loses in a day is up to 100. The postpartum hair loss exceeds this number, and hence it becomes noticeable. This condition starts three months after delivery. The shedding phase lasts for less than six months. The hair regrowth to normal fullness occurs within a year.
The first and most obvious symptom is increased hair loss. You may notice this in your drain or on your clothing. This is a very common condition. All women will experience some level of hair loss after pregnancy, although this loss may vary in severity.
Although there is no treatment to completely stop postpartum hair loss, there are ways to manage and limit the impact of this issue. Using a short hair style can also be a good way to make your hair look fuller and more manageable during this period.
A well-balanced diet is also important in the recovery process. It is important to note that the nutrients will help with the growth of healthy hair as your body returns to normal. It is also important to note that some women consider the option of using supplements. One should also consider consulting their healthcare provider. It is important to note that the postpartum hair loss is temporary. As the hormones return to normal, the growth of hair also returns to normal.
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