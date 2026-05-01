Moushumi Chatterjee shares emotional note for late daughter Payal

In the past, the actress talked about the ongoing sadness within her family. She said, “I don’t think my husband has completely gotten over Payal’s death. I am also not over it. This vacuum will be there throughout our lives.”

She also said that her husband, Jayant Mukherjee, occasionally gets up during the night, crying out for Payal. She further mentioned that Payal was very fond of her younger sister, Megha Chatterjee.

Moushumi Chatterjee just turned 78 a few days ago and is celebrated for her work in both Hindi and Bengali cinema. She made her film debut in the Bengali classic Balika Badhu, which quickly established her as a promising talent. She gained recognition in Bollywood with films like Anuraag and Roti Kapda Aur Makaan. She was last seen in the 2025 Bengali film Aarii.