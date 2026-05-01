Moushumi Chatterjee shares emotional note for late daughter Payal

Payal, the first-born daughter of Moushumi Chatterjee and Jayant Mukherjee, died in 2019 at the age of 45 due to an extended illness. She had suffered from diabetes and spent almost two years in a coma before passing away. The actress is now open about her sorrow, family quarrels, and difficult days before her daughter's death. When Payal fell ill and eventually passed away, she was married to her husband, Dicky Sinha, who is a businessman.
Moushumi Chatterjee recently posted an old picture of her daughter on X. She wrote, “Payal Was Not Only My First Baby. She Helped Me Learn So Much About Myself. Have Been Blessed to Have A Daughter Like Her. Losing Her Was The Most Painful Horrific Moment Of My Life. I Hope She Is Happy And Safe Where Ever She Is. Happy Birthday Payal. Love You.”
In the past, the actress talked about the ongoing sadness within her family. She said, “I don’t think my husband has completely gotten over Payal’s death. I am also not over it. This vacuum will be there throughout our lives.”
She also said that her husband, Jayant Mukherjee, occasionally gets up during the night, crying out for Payal. She further mentioned that Payal was very fond of her younger sister, Megha Chatterjee.
Moushumi Chatterjee just turned 78 a few days ago and is celebrated for her work in both Hindi and Bengali cinema. She made her film debut in the Bengali classic Balika Badhu, which quickly established her as a promising talent. She gained recognition in Bollywood with films like Anuraag and Roti Kapda Aur Makaan. She was last seen in the 2025 Bengali film Aarii.