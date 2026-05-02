Munawar Faruqui and wife Mehzabeen welcome a baby girl

Munawar Faruqui's friends and colleagues from the entertainment industry couldn't stop themselves from sending their congratulatory wishes to him. Notable personalities like Varun Dhawan, Aly Goni and Jannat Zubair were among many others who congratulated the couple for having their baby. Varun Dhawan sent Munawar his heartiest wishes for his new baby and said, “Congratulations bhai.”

The relationship between Munawar and Mehzabeen has been characterised by a love for privacy. In May 2024, the two were married in an undisclosed wedding that took place in Mumbai. Information about their marriage became public when one of their guests disclosed it on the internet. Munawar has mentioned that his decision to get married was driven by his dedication to his son, Mikael, from his earlier marriage. According to him, after appearing on reality TV shows, he realised how much he and his son needed a family structure.