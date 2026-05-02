Munawar Faruqui and wife Mehzabeen welcome a baby girl

Stand-up comedian and winner of Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui, has announced the birth of his baby girl. Munawar, who tied the knot last year in a small ceremony with his wife Mehzabeen Coatwala, has made the happy announcement through social media channels today.
Sharing multiple pictures of the baby in the hospital, Munawar has kept his baby girl’s face hidden. Munawar expressed his happiness by sharing a picture of the baby lying in the hospital. “Ghar barkat aayi. Blessed. Alhamdulillah. Dua mai khas yaad rakhe.” This means that a blessing entered into the house, and Munawar requested people to keep them in their prayers.
Munawar Faruqui's friends and colleagues from the entertainment industry couldn't stop themselves from sending their congratulatory wishes to him. Notable personalities like Varun Dhawan, Aly Goni and Jannat Zubair were among many others who congratulated the couple for having their baby. Varun Dhawan sent Munawar his heartiest wishes for his new baby and said, “Congratulations bhai.”
The relationship between Munawar and Mehzabeen has been characterised by a love for privacy. In May 2024, the two were married in an undisclosed wedding that took place in Mumbai. Information about their marriage became public when one of their guests disclosed it on the internet. Munawar has mentioned that his decision to get married was driven by his dedication to his son, Mikael, from his earlier marriage. According to him, after appearing on reality TV shows, he realised how much he and his son needed a family structure.
In their newly formed union, both parents have brought children from their previous marriages. Munawar has a young boy aged seven years, whereas Mehzabeen has a daughter aged ten years. Their newborn baby is their first-born child in the newly formed relationship, thus forming a beautiful blended family. With more than 6,50,000 people liking their announcement post, it is evident that their fans are excited as well.