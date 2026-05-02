What is laryngitis, the disease singer LeAnn Rimes is suffering from?

American singer LeAnn Rimes has postponed multiple concerts in the wake of contracting COVID-19 leading to laryngitis. The singer took to social media platform Instagram to make the announcement, stating that her vocal cords were checked by a specialist with a scope. She further apologized to her fans and assured them that she was making the announcement promptly. The concerts that have been postponed are scheduled to take place on November 6 and 7 in Waukegan, Illinois, and Wilmington, Ohio, respectively.
Laryngitis is an inflammation of the larynx, which is also called the voice box. Inside the larynx, there are the vocal cords, which make sounds when air moves through them. When everything is normal, the vocal cords move easily back and forth.
Laryngitis causes the vocal cords to swell and get inflamed, thereby affecting the vibration of the cords. This makes the voice hoarse, weak, or even lose its voice entirely. This condition is either temporary or chronic depending on what caused it.
Some typical signs include hoarseness and a weak voice. There have been instances where the person’s voice goes completely. Dryness or a bark-like cough can be another typical sign. Most complain of a feeling of having something stuck in their throat or the constant necessity to clear their throat.
The acute form may persist for three to seven days. When symptoms persist beyond three weeks, it is said to be chronic laryngitis. The chronic form usually presents with persistent coughing along with irritation in the throat.
There are various factors that can lead to laryngitis. It can be due to viral illnesses such as common cold, flu, RSV, and coronavirus. Other bacterial infections include streptococcus infections. At times, fungal infections might cause laryngitis.
Some other reasons for inflammation of the vocal cords are overuse of the voice by way of loud speaking or singing. Irritation to the vocal cords can also be caused by smoking, alcohol consumption, pollutants, allergic reactions, and acid refluxes.