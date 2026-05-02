What is laryngitis, the disease singer LeAnn Rimes is suffering from?

American singer LeAnn Rimes has postponed multiple concerts in the wake of contracting COVID-19 leading to laryngitis. The singer took to social media platform Instagram to make the announcement, stating that her vocal cords were checked by a specialist with a scope. She further apologized to her fans and assured them that she was making the announcement promptly. The concerts that have been postponed are scheduled to take place on November 6 and 7 in Waukegan, Illinois, and Wilmington, Ohio, respectively.

What is laryngitis?

Laryngitis is an inflammation of the larynx, which is also called the voice box. Inside the larynx, there are the vocal cords, which make sounds when air moves through them. When everything is normal, the vocal cords move easily back and forth.