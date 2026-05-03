Here's why Shaktimaan actor Mukesh Khanna never married

Shaktimaan actor Mukesh Khanna, a household name, is still rooted in his spiritual beliefs and relationship ideals at 67. Recently, the veteran actor appeared on The Filmy Charcha Podcast, and shed light on his choice to remain single and not conform to societal norms.
Mukesh Khanna does not feel that he has to live up to the ideas of masculinity and manhood as defined by society. His refusal to conform and decision to remain unmarried has always been discussed.
The actor believes that having multiple relationships is not a validation of manhood and consciously chose a life different from most, if not all, men around him. Self-control and disciplines are values Mukesh lives by and he emphasised that he respects women which is why he believes engaging in casual relationships with them is a sign of disrespect.
"I believe men should also be devoted to their wives. Women know that Mukesh Khanna is not against women", he said.
One of the popular roles played by the actor was in B.R. Chopra's Mahabharat (1988–1990). He played Bhishma Pitamah, who took a vow of celibacy and never got married. This performance earned him stardom and made his legacy iconic. In real life, Mukesh, much like Bhishma, lives a life dictated by fate.
When asked why he never married, Mukesh said, "People think since I never married I am against the institution. There is no one who believes in marriage more than me. But I also believe, a wife does not come by chance, it is written in destiny...a wife comes in a man's life to keep him on the right path. She is sent by God and she is the companion of your previous birth...You can have many affairs but only one wife".
The actor believes marriage is a serious commitment which cannot be forced. He is of the opinion that destiny never had anyone in store for him, so it was never meant to be.
When asked about love on the podcast, Mukesh said that true love cannot happen multiple times, it is a one-time affair. Any other relationship is based on surface level attraction and is bound to be temporary.
Mukesh Khanna thinks the right time will bring two people destined to be together, face to face. Perhaps, there is still time for the actor and destiny will soon surprise him.
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