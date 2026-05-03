Here's why Shaktimaan actor Mukesh Khanna never married

When asked why he never married, Mukesh said, "People think since I never married I am against the institution. There is no one who believes in marriage more than me. But I also believe, a wife does not come by chance, it is written in destiny...a wife comes in a man's life to keep him on the right path. She is sent by God and she is the companion of your previous birth...You can have many affairs but only one wife".

The actor believes marriage is a serious commitment which cannot be forced. He is of the opinion that destiny never had anyone in store for him, so it was never meant to be.

When asked about love on the podcast, Mukesh said that true love cannot happen multiple times, it is a one-time affair. Any other relationship is based on surface level attraction and is bound to be temporary.

Mukesh Khanna thinks the right time will bring two people destined to be together, face to face. Perhaps, there is still time for the actor and destiny will soon surprise him.