Is Taylor Swift on the Toy Story 5 soundtrack? The Opalite theory explained

While the Toy Story clues are screaming at us, she has a history of dropping a nuke on our theories by pivoting to something entirely personal or brand new. Like a new album, but that's not so likely. If you think the Toy Story math is wild, the wedding rumours are reaching a fever pitch. Just this week, rumours swirled that they bought a stake in a racehorse called The Puma, and while denials were issued, the NDA talk has fans convinced it was a cover for wedding-planning activities.

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