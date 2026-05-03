Is Taylor Swift on the Toy Story 5 soundtrack? The Opalite theory explained

It's that weekend again when the Swiftie detective work is in overdrive and honestly, the Toy Story math is mathing a little too well to be a coincidence. A 48-hour timer briefly appeared on Taylor Swift’s website with a sky-blue background and white clouds that fans immediately identified as identical to Andy’s wallpaper from Toy Story.
Toy Story 5 is scheduled for release on June 19, 2026 and so is the 20th anniversary of Taylor's debut single, Tim McGraw, which was also released on June 19 but back in 2006. But, where are the signature music video easter eggs you ask?
Opalite has been circulating as a leaked or rumoured vault track (potentially from the debut or Speak Now eras). It suggests she might be contributing an original song to the Toy Story 5 soundtrack — or that the movie is the home for a debut track (Taylor's Version) vault track.
Recently, Taylor was spotted out and about in the city wearing the blue and white striped dress (sky/clouds) paired with brown Louis Vuitton accessories (Woody’s cowboy aesthetic) is classic Taylor Easter Egg dressing. Wearing green nails while sporting a Toy Story outfit bridges the gap between her 20th anniversary and the new project. It signals that a new Taylor's Version is likely coming alongside this movie collaboration.
While the Toy Story clues are screaming at us, she has a history of dropping a nuke on our theories by pivoting to something entirely personal or brand new. Like a new album, but that's not so likely. If you think the Toy Story math is wild, the wedding rumours are reaching a fever pitch. Just this week, rumours swirled that they bought a stake in a racehorse called The Puma, and while denials were issued, the NDA talk has fans convinced it was a cover for wedding-planning activities.