What do hotels do with leftovers? Sanjeev Kapoor busts buffet myths

Do hotels really throw away leftovers or reuse them the next day? Sanjeev Kapoor was invited to the ANI podcast hosted by Smita Prakash where he responded to queries regarding whether or not restaurants serve yesterday's leftovers.
In this discussion, Sanjeev Kapoor was specifically asked if buffets used leftover food from the previous day. However, he rejected this suggestion outright, stating, “No, I want to clear this misunderstanding. People often ask, ‘What do you do with the food that is left over?’ People in a hotel do exactly what you do with the leftovers at home.”
In fact, he said, the restaurants don’t actually cook too much food. They plan and train for this process. He further said, “So, what exactly is the fault of the poor hotel owners? For starters, they don't actually make that much extra food. Right! You do that at home… they have a better science, they are trained, they know all the technicalities, and they know what they are doing. Meanwhile, what you simply discard at home, they discard there as well, it is exactly the same.”
Apart from the buffets’ food, there were also some other common myths discussed by Sanjeev Kapoor. For example, he refuted the myth that restaurants keep different spoons for vegetarians and non-vegetarians, stating that it is not always true.
In connection with hygiene in luxury hotels, he said that, “They can't afford to be because the standards and inspections are high.” In regards to corruption in food inspections, he recognised the problem, condemned the unethical behaviour of hotel owners, and emphasised the importance of improving hygiene practices in India.
Sanjeev Kapoor’s comments were met with varied responses from the online community. Some criticised the lack of clarity. But there were some who agreed with Sanjeev Kapoor’s reasoning. One person argued that the safety of the food is more important than when the food is served.
Another person said, “Having conducted over 500 food hygiene inspections, I have found that consistent temperature control and overall kitchen hygiene play a far more critical role in ensuring food safety. It is safe and acceptable for food to be produced and served at a later date when temperature control is robust and all critical temperatures are met.”