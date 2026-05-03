What do hotels do with leftovers? Sanjeev Kapoor busts buffet myths

In connection with hygiene in luxury hotels, he said that, “They can't afford to be because the standards and inspections are high.” In regards to corruption in food inspections, he recognised the problem, condemned the unethical behaviour of hotel owners, and emphasised the importance of improving hygiene practices in India.

Sanjeev Kapoor’s comments were met with varied responses from the online community. Some criticised the lack of clarity. But there were some who agreed with Sanjeev Kapoor’s reasoning. One person argued that the safety of the food is more important than when the food is served.

Another person said, “Having conducted over 500 food hygiene inspections, I have found that consistent temperature control and overall kitchen hygiene play a far more critical role in ensuring food safety. It is safe and acceptable for food to be produced and served at a later date when temperature control is robust and all critical temperatures are met.”