Met Gala 2026: Kylie Jenner’s Schiaparelli look rewrites nude dressing

The silhouette did most of the talking. She was seen stepping out of her hotel in a nude matching studded cape. The point was not sex appeal but control and restraint. Kylie’s look had strategically daring detailing that kept it from reading as the age old simple “naked dressing.”

Her makeup was the real power move. Bleached eyebrows erased the usual frame of the face, which instantly shifts a look from polished to editorial and slightly uncanny. Kylie had previously shared the transformation on social media and joked that she had “no brows,” while earlier coverage of her bleached-brow moments has described the effect as a very specific high-fashion trick with less sweetness, more edge, and using her face as a concept. And a single dramatic curl on her forehead matters more than a lot of other details. It keeps the look from becoming too rigid or too clinical, almost old-Hollywood softness before the bleached brows shut the door on nostalgia.