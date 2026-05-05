Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden announce birth of third baby

Hollywood actress Cameron Diaz and rock band Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden have shared some very good news! The couple have welcomed their third child.
The musician took to his Instagram on Monday, May 4, 2026, to share the news of the birth of their son, Nautus Madden. The couple, known for keeping their personal lives extremely private, have not shared any picture of their new-born.
Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are stepping into parenthood for the third time with the birth of their son Nautas Madden in May, 2026. The couple also share Raddix Wildflower Madden (born December 2019) and Cardinal Madden (born March 2024) together.
Benji shared the good news on Instagram in an unique announcement. Sharing an illustration of a pirate ship, the new father wrote, "Cameron and I are happy, excited, and feeling so BLESSED to announce the birth of our third child, Nautas Madden. Welcome to the world, son!!".
He added, "We love life with our family- our kids are healthy & happy, and we are grateful!!! Having a blast. Sending all our best wishes — the Madden Family". The actress commented under the post with multiple heart emojis.
Cameron and Benji keep their private lives under wraps, not sharing any pictures of their children or talking about them in public. However, after Cardinal was born, a source shared that the couple were extremely lucky to be parents a second time because they love being mother and father.
Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden got married in January 2015 and now are parents to three kids.