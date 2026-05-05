Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden announce birth of third baby

Benji shared the good news on Instagram in an unique announcement. Sharing an illustration of a pirate ship, the new father wrote, "Cameron and I are happy, excited, and feeling so BLESSED to announce the birth of our third child, Nautas Madden. Welcome to the world, son!!".

He added, "We love life with our family- our kids are healthy & happy, and we are grateful!!! Having a blast. Sending all our best wishes — the Madden Family". The actress commented under the post with multiple heart emojis.

Cameron and Benji keep their private lives under wraps, not sharing any pictures of their children or talking about them in public. However, after Cardinal was born, a source shared that the couple were extremely lucky to be parents a second time because they love being mother and father.

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden got married in January 2015 and now are parents to three kids.