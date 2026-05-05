Met Gala 2026: 5 bizarre rules that the committee made for the night

Here’s a quick recap of five strange rules that the Met Gala has for its guests.

No G-O-C

The Met Gala is not only about elaborate attires and glamour; it is also about meeting people and freely interacting with global icons. And one of the most important things to take care of during this point is that no unpleasantness arrives. Keeping this in mind, the organizing committee is very careful about the food that is passed around. First, there should be no garlic, onion or chives to avoid bad breath and second, no messy food that could spoil the meticulous dresses that the guest wear to the gala.

Seating with your thinking caps

The organizing committee doesn’t allow guests to sit as they prefer. In fact, spouses cannot take a seat together. Moreover, the seating plan takes almost five months to be perfected. The idea here is to make people sit together and start a conversation. Thus, the organisers take the effort to think about what two people could possibly talk about if placed next to each other. If they feel that the guests can strike a conversation, their places are sealed.