Met Gala 2026: 5 bizarre rules that the committee made for the night

If you think that the Met Gala excitement ends with the Red Carpet, you could not be more wrong. The Red Carpet is just the start! As the evening progresses and the guests greet each other, they have to be mindful of five small but essential and bizarre rules formulated by the host committee. Read all about them below.
Here’s a quick recap of five strange rules that the Met Gala has for its guests.
No G-O-C
The Met Gala is not only about elaborate attires and glamour; it is also about meeting people and freely interacting with global icons. And one of the most important things to take care of during this point is that no unpleasantness arrives. Keeping this in mind, the organizing committee is very careful about the food that is passed around. First, there should be no garlic, onion or chives to avoid bad breath and second, no messy food that could spoil the meticulous dresses that the guest wear to the gala.
Seating with your thinking caps
The organizing committee doesn’t allow guests to sit as they prefer. In fact, spouses cannot take a seat together. Moreover, the seating plan takes almost five months to be perfected. The idea here is to make people sit together and start a conversation. Thus, the organisers take the effort to think about what two people could possibly talk about if placed next to each other. If they feel that the guests can strike a conversation, their places are sealed.
Adults-only attendance: Among the many strict rules that the Met Gala has, one of them is the age. Every attendee must be at least 18 years of age to qualify for an invite and attendance. In fact, in the past, there have been invitees who had to let go of the opportunity because they hadn’t turned 18 years by the time the event took place.
No smoking policy: The Met Gala is held inside a museum which also undergoes special arrangements to host the event, thus no one would want any fire mishaps. To deal with this, the Gala has a strict No Smoking policy under the New York City Smoke – free Air Act. It is also a quiet step on a global platform to a pollution-free ambiance. However, several guests in the past have broken this rule and opted for a smoke break in the bathrooms.
No mobile phones: Ever wondered how what happens beyond the Red Carpet stays within the walls of the Museum? That is because, while photographers are allowed on the Red Carpet, they aren’t allowed inside. Moreover, the guests too have to adhere to the strict no phone police inside. Hence, you seldom get to see what happens inside, unless communicated through official channels.