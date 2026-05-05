Met Gala 2026: Ananya Birla’s Robert Wun x Subodh Gupta look is all sculptural drama

Ananya Birla look at the Met Gala 2026 is serving sculpture and spectacle, making her entirely impossible to ignore.

Ananya Birla wears Robert Wun x Subodh Gupta at Met Gala 2026

She is wearing Robert Wun, who is having a moment of his own. When a designer dresses Lisa, Naomi Osaka, Nichapat Suphap, and Ananya Birla in one night, you’re dominating the red carpet.

Known for his theatrical silhouettes and almost cinematic approach to couture, he pushed the design language of workwear into something far more subversive. The structure was deliberate, exaggerated, and just shy of surreal.