Met Gala 2026: Ananya Birla’s Robert Wun x Subodh Gupta look is all sculptural drama

Ananya Birla look at the Met Gala 2026 is serving sculpture and spectacle, making her entirely impossible to ignore.
She is wearing Robert Wun, who is having a moment of his own. When a designer dresses Lisa, Naomi Osaka, Nichapat Suphap, and Ananya Birla in one night, you’re dominating the red carpet.
Known for his theatrical silhouettes and almost cinematic approach to couture, he pushed the design language of workwear into something far more subversive. The structure was deliberate, exaggerated, and just shy of surreal.
But the real curveball? The sculptural intervention by Subodh Gupta. His signature stainless steel—usually found in galleries and auction houses was re-contextualised as wearable armour. It masked, it reflected, it confronted. At certain angles Ananya looked like a modern-day deity forged in chrome. Subodh Gupta’s work has always elevated the language of the everyday Indian household, and here, that narrative got a couture twist.
The styling, under the ever-calculated eye of Rhea Kapoor, refused to play it safe. Rhea understands proportion like a mathematician and drama like a director, and she let the look breathe without diluting its impact. Meanwhile, creative consultant Chandni Modha ensured the narrative stayed tight. This wasn’t just a look, it was a story with a beginning, middle, and a very sharp end.
And Ananya herself? She didn’t wear the look—it wore with her. Where a lesser presence might have been swallowed by the scale and concept, she held her ground, letting the tension between concealment and identity play out in real time. If the Met Gala is about fashion as conversation, then this was a mic drop.
With Ananya Birla donning Robert Wun x Subodh Gupta, we can understand that the future of couture isn’t just about beauty, but about meaning, tension, and a little bit of controlled chaos.
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