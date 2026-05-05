Met Gala 2026: Cardi B attends event despite being sick

The outfit, from the designer's Fall 2025 collection, was multi-coloured with lace detailing all over. With extravagant puffy shoulders, her look stood out. The dress reportedly represented an abstract form of the human body.

Despite looking beautiful, Cardi B revealed that she was not feeling well before the event. While talking to the media, the rapper said, "You wanna know a secret? I'm actually sick and I have a fever".

The 2026 dress code for Met Gala was Fashion Is Art and and Cardi's dress was reportedly inspired from German artist Hans Bellmer, popular for making the human-sized female dolls.

Cardi B has given us many stunning looks at the Met stairs over the years with a notable head-turning outfit at last year's event, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. The rapper chose an ivy-colored Burberry suit by Daniel Lee in 2025.

Whether Cardi's seventh Met Gala look was a hit or a miss, is still up to debate. However, it was definitely neither plain nor bland and had a lot of drama going on.

The theme of the 2026 exhibition was Costume Art with dazzling co-chairs Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams and Anna Wintour.