Met Gala 2026: Cardi B attends event despite being sick

American rapper Cardi B arrived at the Met Gala 2026 in style. However, she was not feeling her best on Fashion's Biggest Night. The 33-year-old was down with fever but that did not stop her from slaying at the Met steps on May 4, 2026.
The first Monday of May is always a star-studded event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Rapper Cardi B attended the event wearing a custom Marc Jacobs gown.
The outfit, from the designer's Fall 2025 collection, was multi-coloured with lace detailing all over. With extravagant puffy shoulders, her look stood out. The dress reportedly represented an abstract form of the human body.
Despite looking beautiful, Cardi B revealed that she was not feeling well before the event. While talking to the media, the rapper said, "You wanna know a secret? I'm actually sick and I have a fever".
The 2026 dress code for Met Gala was Fashion Is Art and and Cardi's dress was reportedly inspired from German artist Hans Bellmer, popular for making the human-sized female dolls.
Cardi B has given us many stunning looks at the Met stairs over the years with a notable head-turning outfit at last year's event, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. The rapper chose an ivy-colored Burberry suit by Daniel Lee in 2025.
Whether Cardi's seventh Met Gala look was a hit or a miss, is still up to debate. However, it was definitely neither plain nor bland and had a lot of drama going on.
The theme of the 2026 exhibition was Costume Art with dazzling co-chairs Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams and Anna Wintour.