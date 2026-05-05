Throwback to when Mona Patel dazzled in a Christian Lacroix vintage corset auctioned at 1.43 crore

As they say, fashion always comes back a full circle, and the global stage has already acknowledged that. Indian –origin techpreneur Mona Patel wowed the world with her many fashionable looks, one of which was the Christian Lacroix Spring – Summer 1996 Haute Couture collection. Patel wore this auctioned dress and added her glam and charm to it, to complete the look for the British Fashion Awards in 2024. And we bet you would want to know more about the auction, the original collection and how the look came together for Patel.
Mona Patel, is one of the few fashionistas who invests her time and effort to construct each of her looks much before the event is due. This makes it possible for all her looks to stand apart, bring on the elegance and yet stay true to the different occasions. This look meticulously made her stand out especially with the hand-crafted corset with its silk taffeta, crystals, Swarovski beads, teardrop crystals near the hips and a silk organza butterfly on one shoulder. This corset also truly went down in history since only five of them were ever replicated.
Going down the memory lane, the corset was first displayed to the public during a Christian Lacroix Spring 1996 couture show in Paris. It was made in collaboration with Mr. Pearl who was a frequent collaborator of the brand. It was first worn by model Honor Fraser and she looked as if she was walking straight out of a vintage British painting. From one enchantress to the other, the museum-worthy corset finally came into the hands of Patel who re-interpreted it for modern wear, almost 28 years after.
This stunning corset was auctioned for $16982865 which comes close to Rs 1.43 crore, elevating the piece to a truly collector’s item. Further, the rarity that only five of these corsets were ever made raised its price and demand among the fashion connoisseurs more than anything. Keeping it silver, Mona paired the corset with a mono-toned silver maxi skirt. Her intelligent choice of keeping the lower wear simple, only accentuated the corset and made it the talk of the town. She opted for a low bun parted at the centre along with nude lips and smoky eyes. Moreover, she wore statement diamond earrings and rings to complete her red carpet look which brought her much applause, yet again.