Throwback to when Mona Patel dazzled in a Christian Lacroix vintage corset auctioned at 1.43 crore

Mona Patel, is one of the few fashionistas who invests her time and effort to construct each of her looks much before the event is due. This makes it possible for all her looks to stand apart, bring on the elegance and yet stay true to the different occasions. This look meticulously made her stand out especially with the hand-crafted corset with its silk taffeta, crystals, Swarovski beads, teardrop crystals near the hips and a silk organza butterfly on one shoulder. This corset also truly went down in history since only five of them were ever replicated.

Going down the memory lane, the corset was first displayed to the public during a Christian Lacroix Spring 1996 couture show in Paris. It was made in collaboration with Mr. Pearl who was a frequent collaborator of the brand. It was first worn by model Honor Fraser and she looked as if she was walking straight out of a vintage British painting. From one enchantress to the other, the museum-worthy corset finally came into the hands of Patel who re-interpreted it for modern wear, almost 28 years after.