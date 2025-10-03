Exclusive: Mona Patel decodes tech's growing role in fashion, and makes a case for AI

A

I don’t think tech disrupts fashion—it amplifies it. There are two kinds of AI in my world: artificial intelligence and aesthetic intelligence. Without aesthetic intelligence in fashion, none of the tech matters. You can’t just plug a chip into a garment and call it innovation.

My first true ‘aha’ moment was actually at the Met Gala. Nick Knight had an exhibition, and I got a personal tour from Andrew Bolton, the curator of the Costume Institute. It was the first time they incorporated multisensory elements into the curation—things you could hear, smell, feel. I walked out thinking, “Wait, why don’t my clothes do that?”

When I started working with Iris van Herpen, I was already exploring how to embed technology into couture in a way that felt seamless and impactful. Not performative, not ‘wearable tech’ for the sake of it. But something where the tech added to the story of the garment. Fashion already carries meaning, memory, and emotion. Tech just lets us dial that up, give it new dimensions.