Matthew Perry’s Friends’ keepsakes and artwork go up for auction for foundation named for him

Friends memorabilia, artwork and other valuables from the estate of Matthew Perry are being put up for sale at an auction to benefit the charitable foundation established in the actor’s name soon after his 2023 death.
The June 5 event put on by Heritage Auctions will benefit the Matthew Perry Foundation, which works to destigmatise addiction and aid in recovery from substance abuse.
— A collection of 26 of Matthew’s Friends’ scripts from key episodes, including The One With Ross’s Tan, The One Where Joey Speaks French and the two-part series finale.
— Scripts from the pilot and part one of the series finale signed by Matthew and co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, donated by Warner Bros., which produced the series.
— A 1995 Screen Actors Guild Award, which Matthew won for best performance by an ensemble in a comedy series.
— Matthew’s personal replica of the yellow peephole frame from Monica and Rachel's apartment on Friends.
— Matthew’s Friends photo album, titled The One With the Last Supper.
— Works of art by Banksy and Mel Bochner that Matthew owned.
The auction site opened Tuesday. Items will be on display from May 18 to May 29 in Beverly Hills before the June 5 auction that will be held at Heritage Auctions’ Dallas showroom and online.
Net proceeds will go to initiatives supported by the foundation. They include the Matthew Perry Fellowship in Addiction Medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital, grants to organisations that work directly with recovering addicts, and Healing Appalachia, a recovery-focused sober music festival.
Matthew Perry played Chandler Bing for a decade from 1994 to 2004 on NBC’s culture-changing sitcom Friends, becoming one of the biggest television stars of his generation. He was found dead in the hot tub of his Hollywood home at age 54 on October 28, 2023. The medical examiner determined that the acute effects of the anesthetic ketamine were the primary cause.