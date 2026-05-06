Matthew Perry’s Friends’ keepsakes and artwork go up for auction for foundation named for him

Items from Matthew Perry’s collection that will be sold

— A collection of 26 of Matthew’s Friends’ scripts from key episodes, including The One With Ross’s Tan, The One Where Joey Speaks French and the two-part series finale.

— Scripts from the pilot and part one of the series finale signed by Matthew and co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, donated by Warner Bros., which produced the series.

— A 1995 Screen Actors Guild Award, which Matthew won for best performance by an ensemble in a comedy series.

— Matthew’s personal replica of the yellow peephole frame from Monica and Rachel's apartment on Friends.

— Matthew’s Friends photo album, titled The One With the Last Supper.

— Works of art by Banksy and Mel Bochner that Matthew owned.