Rebel Wilson welcomes second daughter with wife Ramona

She wrote, “Proud to announce the birth of our 2nd daughter Rose Estelle! What a gorgeous blessing to have another little girl! Now on May 4th it’s now 4 of us! Ramona and I are feeling so incredibly grateful and blessed to grow our family, thank you everyone for all the well wishes.”

Rebel married her partner, Ramona in September 2024, in Sardinia, Italy. The couple held a legal ceremony in Sydney, Australia, later. They welcomed a daughter, Royce Lillian, via surrogate in late 2022.

The 46-year-old began appearing in the SBS comedy series Pizza and later appeared in the sketch comedy show The Wedge. Rebel appeared in the comedy films Bridesmaids and A Few Best Men, both in 2011.

Rebel was last seen in Tinsel Town, a Christmas comedy film directed by Chris Foggin and starring Kiefer Sutherland and Rebel.

The film’s synopsis read: “Finding himself typecast and blacklisted, Hollywood actor Bradley Mac resorts to doing theatre work in England only to discover it involves appearing in a small town panto of Cinderella.”