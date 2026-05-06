Palash Muchhal faces legal trouble over fraud and caste-based abuse allegations

The current case comes after a period of upheaval in Palash’s life, in which he had initially been set to marry Mandhana in Sangli towards the end of 2025. However, the wedding was unexpectedly called off in December. Moreover, in an earlier case, Palash had sued Mane for Rs 10 crore due to his defamation allegations that Palash was unfaithful and had misused money. The Bombay High Court had prohibited Mane from speaking negatively about the composer in February.

While police in the region launch efforts to track down and apprehend Palash, the investigation is still in progress. The film under discussion is starred by Bhavya Shah and Apoorva Arora.