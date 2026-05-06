Vanessa Bryant addresses remarriage and pregnancy rumours

Vanessa Bryant has finally come out and debunked all remarriage and pregnancy rumours. On Sunday, May 3, 2026, she took to her Instagram to shut down speculations related to her personal life.

Vanessa was married to Kobe Bryant who tragically passed away on January 26, 2020 in an helicopter crash along with their young daughter, Gianna Bryant.

Vanessa Bryant debunks speculations about personal life

On Sunday, deceased basketball player Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant took to her Instagram Stories to address speculations about her remarriage and pregnancy.