Vanessa Bryant addresses remarriage and pregnancy rumours

Vanessa Bryant has finally come out and debunked all remarriage and pregnancy rumours. On Sunday, May 3, 2026, she took to her Instagram to shut down speculations related to her personal life.
Vanessa was married to Kobe Bryant who tragically passed away on January 26, 2020 in an helicopter crash along with their young daughter, Gianna Bryant.
On Sunday, deceased basketball player Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant took to her Instagram Stories to address speculations about her remarriage and pregnancy.
The 43-year-old was being linked to NBA star Jaylen Brown last year and rumours suggested that the two were set to marry and that Vanessa was pregnant. The reports emerged after AI generated images surfaces circulated online showing Jaylen and Vanessa together.
However, Vanessa shut down all gossip. Taking to her Stories, she wrote, "Can you guys decide already…..Am I pregnant for the 100th time or am I getting remarried???"
She expressed her annoyance at the baseless rumours, dismissing all rumours about her remarriage and pregnancy. She made it abundantly clear that her focus lies on her family.
Kobe and Vanessa were parents to four children together: Natalia, Gianna, Bianka and Capri. After Gianna's passing in the 2020 accident, Vanessa was left with her three children, who became her greatest strength.
The pregnancy rumours have been chasing her for quite some time and Vanessa has been steadfast and brought down the speculations. In June last year, she captioned a post, "Me protecting my peace, not pregnant & having fun all summer."
A few months later, she addressed the rumours once again at the US Open as she posed with an alcoholic drink. "Enjoying my honey deuce. Keep me posted on how this imaginary pregnancy rumour is coming along. 24 years later….same rumour", she captioned the post.
Vanessa and Kobe Bryant had married back in 2001. She has since been a single mother to her three children.