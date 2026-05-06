Veteran producer RB Choudary dies in car accident

The South Indian film industry is reeling from the loss of veteran film producer RB Choudary, who lost his life in a tragic car accident in Rajasthan. Choudary, 76, passed away instantly when his car met with an accident in Rajasthan, near Udaipur, due to a cattle crossing his way to the nearby Joontha village.
The producer, born into a family in Rajasthan, started his professional career in the steel and jewellery businesses. However, his love for movies later led him to join the Malayalam film industry. In 1989, he shifted his base to Tamil cinema, where he created a name for himself in producing family-friendly movies under the banner of Super Good Films.
Superstar Rajinikanth called Choudary “one of the finest producers” and “a great man.” He appreciated Choudary's contribution to the film industry by developing young talents through movies. Actor Pawan Kalyan took to social media platform X and conveyed his condolences and respect for Choudary on his sudden demise while working on the movie Suswagatham.
Over the years, Choudary played a vital role in nurturing the careers of numerous directors and actors. Some of the famous movies produced by him include Nattamai, Suryavamsam, and Poove Unakkaga, which marked the debut of Thalapathy Vijay. Recently, he produced the movie Maareesan, released in 2025.
His untimely demise has left an indelible mark on the Indian film industry. Not only is his professional contribution remarkable, but he will always be remembered for his family as well. He was the proud father of four sons, out of whom Jiiva and Jithan Ramesh are successful actors. His body will be transported to Chennai for performing last rites.