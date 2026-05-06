Veteran producer RB Choudary dies in car accident

The South Indian film industry is reeling from the loss of veteran film producer RB Choudary, who lost his life in a tragic car accident in Rajasthan. Choudary, 76, passed away instantly when his car met with an accident in Rajasthan, near Udaipur, due to a cattle crossing his way to the nearby Joontha village.

Producer RB Choudhary passes away in car crash

The producer, born into a family in Rajasthan, started his professional career in the steel and jewellery businesses. However, his love for movies later led him to join the Malayalam film industry. In 1989, he shifted his base to Tamil cinema, where he created a name for himself in producing family-friendly movies under the banner of Super Good Films.