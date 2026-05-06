All you need to know about Sufi artiste Bismil, who’s performing sold-out shows across India

Mohd Asif, known by his stage name Bismil, is gaining recognition as a prominent Sufi artiste from India. His concerts have been sold out in many urban centres, exposing a large number of people to his music. He is well-known for delivering his performances with great energy and a foundation in classical music.

Bismil’s journey is rooted in classical training

His musical training commenced from an early age when he took lessons on how to play music under gurus from the Moradabad and Delhi gharana schools of music when he was only five years old. This foundation in the classical form of music is evident from his performances. His music style still retains its traditional roots but appeals to the contemporary audience.