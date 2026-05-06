All you need to know about Sufi artiste Bismil, who’s performing sold-out shows across India

Mohd Asif, known by his stage name Bismil, is gaining recognition as a prominent Sufi artiste from India. His concerts have been sold out in many urban centres, exposing a large number of people to his music. He is well-known for delivering his performances with great energy and a foundation in classical music.
His musical training commenced from an early age when he took lessons on how to play music under gurus from the Moradabad and Delhi gharana schools of music when he was only five years old. This foundation in the classical form of music is evident from his performances. His music style still retains its traditional roots but appeals to the contemporary audience.
Building a platform for Sufi music
In 2013, he started Bismil Ki Mehfil along with his manager, Vibhor Hasija. It was done with the vision of making a dedicated platform for the music genre. With time, it has become one of the known names when it comes to live music, particularly in the wedding sector.
This breakthrough occurred in 2019 when he released his song, Tere Bina. This is when he made an official debut into the recording industry with his unique voice.
Viral covers and growing popularity
With Bismil’s covers came his rapid ascent. His interpretation of the song Kali Kali Zulfon Ke Phande got popular on various platforms in 2022. He managed to captivate the audiences through his emotional and powerful performance of the song. Other performances which made him popular include Kehna Galat Galat, Tumhe Dillagi, and Halka Halka Suroor.
International tours and major milestones
In 2023, Bismil made history as being the first Indian Sufi performer to tour the US and Canada. During the tour, he played in ten cities and had a Times Square Billboard feature. This was a significant achievement as far as promoting his music to a larger audience outside India is concerned. It was also in 2023 that he won awards for his live shows, especially in weddings.
In addition to his rising prominence, Bismil has also performed in high-profile places. His participation in Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena put him among a few Indian performers chosen to perform there.