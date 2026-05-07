Priyanka Chopra and Orlando Bloom team up for survival thriller Reset

Priyanka Chopra and Orlando Bloom are slated to co-star in the upcoming survival thriller called, Reset. The film will be directed by Matt Smukler and penned down by Jordan Rawlins. The story revolves around a woman who awakens to find herself all alone in the wilds with no clue about how she came to be there. With civilization far removed, she realizes that her only hope for survival depends on believing in a complete stranger.
Matt Smukler talked about the decision of casting Priyanka Chopra and Orlando Bloom as the couple. He highlighted how appropriate the actors were for their respective roles, “I was looking for a pairing where attraction and mistrust could effortlessly coexist. Priyanka and Orlando have this uncanny ability to make you believe both at once. Their chemistry is undeniable.”
Production of the movie is being handled by Jon Hoeber and Erich Hoeber through Fratricidal Films together with Michael Lazarovitch through Chemically Altered and Matthew Rhodes through Rhodes Entertainment. Another two companies that have come on board to produce this movie are Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Purple Pebble Pictures and Orlando Bloom's Amazing Owl. Nadine de Barros will act as the executive producer.
The news has been revealed during what can be considered an extremely hectic time for actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Currently, she is all set to begin shooting for her upcoming projects The Bluff and Season 2 of Citadel. Nick Jonas, who is her husband and singer by profession, has also commented about the news on Instagram Stories.
She will also soon make her comeback in Indian films with the film Varanasi, which is directed by S. S. Rajamouli. The movie also features Mahesh Babu, and it will be Priyanka’s first significant film in India after The Sky Is Pink.