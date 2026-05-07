Priyanka Chopra and Orlando Bloom team up for survival thriller Reset

Production of the movie is being handled by Jon Hoeber and Erich Hoeber through Fratricidal Films together with Michael Lazarovitch through Chemically Altered and Matthew Rhodes through Rhodes Entertainment. Another two companies that have come on board to produce this movie are Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Purple Pebble Pictures and Orlando Bloom's Amazing Owl. Nadine de Barros will act as the executive producer.

The news has been revealed during what can be considered an extremely hectic time for actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Currently, she is all set to begin shooting for her upcoming projects The Bluff and Season 2 of Citadel. Nick Jonas, who is her husband and singer by profession, has also commented about the news on Instagram Stories.

She will also soon make her comeback in Indian films with the film Varanasi, which is directed by S. S. Rajamouli. The movie also features Mahesh Babu, and it will be Priyanka’s first significant film in India after The Sky Is Pink.