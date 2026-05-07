Sally Field recalls not laughing at Robin Williams’ jokes on Mrs. Doubtfire

Late actor Robin Williams spread happiness and joy everywhere he went. He was known for making people laugh. However, his Mrs. Doubtfire costar, Sally Field, wasn’t that easy to break.
The 79-year-old actress appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Wednesday and shared that she was the only person on set who would not laugh at his jokes.
On The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Sally Field revealed that while Robin Williams made everyone crack up on the set of the 1993 movie Mrs. Doubtfire, she would never laugh.
The host of the show, Stephen Colbert, asked the Oscar winning actress if the late actor would crack everyone up on set. "Yes, he would. Everybody would laugh...but me. It drove him mad, actually because I would never laugh, ever. And everybody else was laughing and carrying on."
While Colbert asked if she was too professional to laugh, Sally simply said, "It wasn't funny...It just wasn't funny...and then once, we were at the tail end of the picture and Robin was always trying something different to make me laugh. It was so unfunny. I can't begin to tell you."
However, there was someone else who eventually managed to break the legendary actress. Sally continued with the story, "And then...wonderful Pierce Brosnan — we were sitting at a table at the restaurant, and he made a fart noise on his arm. And I was gone. That was it." Quite obviously, Robin did not take that very well and said, "That's all it took?"
Mrs. Doubtfire continues to be a cult classic so many decades later and this little behind-the-scene story definitely made us laugh. The film was a massive hit and earned whopping $441 million worldwide.
Sally Field played Miranda Hillard in the film while Robin Williams played her divorced husband, Daniel Hillard who disguised himself as an elderly Mrs. Doubtfire and worked at Miranda's place as the housekeeper in order to be able to spend time with their children.