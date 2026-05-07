Sally Field recalls not laughing at Robin Williams’ jokes on Mrs. Doubtfire

Late actor Robin Williams spread happiness and joy everywhere he went. He was known for making people laugh. However, his Mrs. Doubtfire costar, Sally Field, wasn’t that easy to break.

The 79-year-old actress appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Wednesday and shared that she was the only person on set who would not laugh at his jokes.

It drove him mad: Sally Field says Robin Williams’ jokes were not funny

On The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Sally Field revealed that while Robin Williams made everyone crack up on the set of the 1993 movie Mrs. Doubtfire, she would never laugh.