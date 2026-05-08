Dipika Pallikal Karthik on Mother's Day: ‘Motherhood has made me mentally stronger'
They say happiness comes in threes, and it could not have resonated more fittingly than with squash player Dipika Pallikal Karthik and cricketer Dinesh Karthik, who welcomed their third child, a baby girl, Raaha Pallikal Karthik, in March. The popular sporting couple, who are also social media favourites, are, needless to say, are over the moon.
Since March, the international squash star has, inevitably, swapped her racquet and the court for the demands of motherhood. However, Dipika tells us that this time, drawing on her experience with her twins, Kabir and Zian (born in 2021), she feels far more self- assured and at ease.
Dipika is one international champion who has not let motherhood slow down her return to the court. After a hiatus following the birth of her twins, she made a remarkable comeback to professional squash, going on to win two gold medals at the 2022 World Doubles Championships in Glasgow and another gold at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou. Dipika tells Indulge that none of this would have been possible without the right support system, including her husband Dinesh Karthik, her parents, and sisters.
Indulge caught up with the sports star ahead of Mother’s Day, to talk about life beyond the court, offering a glimpse into motherhood and how she has been balancing it all. Excerpts…
Dipika Pallikal talks motherhood, career comeback and raising three children
Welcoming Raaha must have been incredibly special. How has becoming a mother of three changed her perspective on life?
Welcoming Raaha has been incredibly special. There’s something about having a third child that shifts your perspective in a very grounding way. With Kabir and Zian, everything was new and a little overwhelming. This time, I find myself slowing down more, soaking in the moments, and stressing less about the small things. Motherhood now feels less about control and more about presence.
How different has your experience been this time compared to when Kabir and Zian were born?
It’s definitely been a different experience. With the twins, it was all hands on deck from day one — double the nappies, double the feeds, double the chaos. This time, I feel more confident and calmer. I trust my instincts a lot more, and I’m able to enjoy Raaha’s milestones without constantly second-guessing myself.
With twins and now a newborn, what does a typical day in your household look like?
A typical day is… busy, to say the least. Mornings usually start early with the twins full of energy, followed by feeding Raaha, getting the boys engaged in activities, and squeezing in some me time whenever I can. There’s a lot of juggling — meals, naps and playtime — but also a lot of laughter and noise, which I’ve come to love.
What’s the one thing you wish you had more time for right now?
Honestly, I wish I had more time for uninterrupted sleep. But beyond that, I do miss having a little time for myself, whether it’s reading, relaxing, or just doing nothing without feeling like I need to be somewhere or doing something.
How do Kabir and Zian react to their baby sister Raaha?
Kabir and Zian have been very curious and surprisingly gentle with Raaha. They’re fascinated by her and often want to help, whether it’s bringing her toys or simply sitting beside her. Of course, there are moments of jealousy, but we’re working through them with patience.
What’s one moment with your kids that instantly makes a tough day better?
It’s the simplest things — like when they run up to me for a hug or say something unexpectedly sweet. Even on the toughest days, those little moments remind me why it’s all worth it.
Between you and Dinesh Karthik, who’s the stricter parent and who’s the softie?
I think we balance each other out quite well. I’m the stricter one when it comes to discipline and routines, while DK tends to be a bit softer. But we both switch roles depending on the situation, it’s not fixed.
What’s one parenting lesson you and Dinesh Karthik are still figuring out together?
One lesson we’re still figuring out is how to give each child individual attention while managing three young kids. It’s something we’re constantly working on, making sure each of them feels equally loved and heard.
Who are the biggest pillars of support in your parenting journey?
We’re very fortunate to have strong support from my family. My parents and sisters have been incredible, and having that support system makes a huge difference.
Have you tried introducing the twins to squash yet, or are they more interested in cricket like their father?
Not squash just yet — they’re still quite young. Right now, they seem more drawn to cricket, probably because they see their dad so involved in it. But I’m sure I’ll slowly introduce them to squash and let them find their own interests.
Do you feel motherhood has made you mentally stronger on the court?
Absolutely. Motherhood has made me mentally stronger in ways I didn’t expect. It’s taught me patience, resilience, and perspective. On court, I’m more focused and less affected by pressure because I know there’s so much more to life.
How do you deal with the guilt that often comes with balancing motherhood and professional ambition?
The guilt is real, and I don’t think it ever fully goes away. But I remind myself that pursuing my passion also sets an example for my children. It’s about finding a balance and being kind to yourself on the days when things don’t go perfectly.
What’s one habit or ritual you’ve created with your kids that you hope they remember growing up?
We’ve started a simple bedtime ritual of spending a few minutes together — just talking, reading, or reflecting on the day. It’s a small thing, but I hope it becomes something they always remember.
What message would you give to other women athletes who worry about balancing motherhood and their careers?
I would say that it is possible, even if it does not feel like it at times. There will be challenges, but motherhood does not have to mean the end of your career. With the right support, mindset and belief in yourself, you can find a way to do both — and do it well.
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