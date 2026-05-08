Dipika Pallikal Karthik on Mother's Day: ‘Motherhood has made me mentally stronger'

They say happiness comes in threes, and it could not have resonated more fittingly than with squash player Dipika Pallikal Karthik and cricketer Dinesh Karthik, who welcomed their third child, a baby girl, Raaha Pallikal Karthik, in March. The popular sporting couple, who are also social media favourites, are, needless to say, are over the moon.

Since March, the international squash star has, inevitably, swapped her racquet and the court for the demands of motherhood. However, Dipika tells us that this time, drawing on her experience with her twins, Kabir and Zian (born in 2021), she feels far more self- assured and at ease.

Dipika is one international champion who has not let motherhood slow down her return to the court. After a hiatus following the birth of her twins, she made a remarkable comeback to professional squash, going on to win two gold medals at the 2022 World Doubles Championships in Glasgow and another gold at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou. Dipika tells Indulge that none of this would have been possible without the right support system, including her husband Dinesh Karthik, her parents, and sisters.

Indulge caught up with the sports star ahead of Mother’s Day, to talk about life beyond the court, offering a glimpse into motherhood and how she has been balancing it all. Excerpts…

Dipika Pallikal talks motherhood, career comeback and raising three children