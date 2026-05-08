Stanley Tucci praises ‘incredible’ wife Felicity for support through cancer battle

Stanley Tucci, the renowned Hollywood actor, has shared how much his wife, Felicity Blunt, means to him. According to him, she is responsible for bringing his family back together after he experienced a great deal of personal tragedies and illnesses. The actor, aged 65, spoke about his marriage recently, revealing that Felicity supported him during his throat cancer fight in 2017.

The Devil Wears Prada actor Stanley Tucci opens up cancer struggles

Stanley Tucci and Felicity Blunt met each other at the movie The Devil Wears Prada premiere in 2006. At the time, the actor was married to his wife, Kate, who had breast cancer. After Kate’s death in 2009, Stanley and Felicity met again at the wedding ceremony of his now-wife’s sister, Emily Blunt. Two years later, they got married, with Felicity accepting the responsibility of being a stepmother to Stanley’s three children: twins Isabel and Nicolo, aged 26, and Camilla, 21.