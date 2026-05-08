Stanley Tucci praises ‘incredible’ wife Felicity for support through cancer battle

Stanley Tucci, the renowned Hollywood actor, has shared how much his wife, Felicity Blunt, means to him. According to him, she is responsible for bringing his family back together after he experienced a great deal of personal tragedies and illnesses. The actor, aged 65, spoke about his marriage recently, revealing that Felicity supported him during his throat cancer fight in 2017.
Stanley Tucci and Felicity Blunt met each other at the movie The Devil Wears Prada premiere in 2006. At the time, the actor was married to his wife, Kate, who had breast cancer. After Kate’s death in 2009, Stanley and Felicity met again at the wedding ceremony of his now-wife’s sister, Emily Blunt. Two years later, they got married, with Felicity accepting the responsibility of being a stepmother to Stanley’s three children: twins Isabel and Nicolo, aged 26, and Camilla, 21.
Stanley was also struck by another blow when he was diagnosed with oral cancer in 2017. A tumor measuring three centimetres was found in his mouth, and he had to undergo radiation and chemotherapy treatment. At this time, Felicity, who was pregnant with their daughter Emilia, acted as his caregiver. In his retrospective, Stanley admitted that he was in very bad shape. He pointed out that he could not even take care of himself at this time, calling his condition “awful”, especially for a pregnant woman.
Despite the 21-year age difference that initially made Stanley hesitant, he considers Felicity to be his source of strength and confidence in relation to both himself and his kids. Having overcome cancer now, the actor still appreciates Felicity for this aspect. He stated that it was “a huge thing” to raise a widower with three kids in your life. He thanked his wife deeply and expressed how grateful he is for her being a part of their family, saying that nobody else made it easier than her. The couple celebrated their 14th anniversary recently.