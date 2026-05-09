Riddhima Kapoor says that she and Ranbir Kapoor had a very normal childhood

Discipline and humility was key to the Kapoor siblings' growing up years. Riddhima shared that her parents wanted a very normal childhood for their children despite the Kapoor stardom. She shared, "There was no difference between us when we were growing up. We grew up in a very loving home. Of course, there was discipline, but it was a very normal upbringing. We did everything ourselves. It wasn’t like we came from a star family".

Neetu Kapoor validated her daughter's statements and said, "They were very normal children. They would carpool for school. They didn’t have a driver. They only got a fixed amount of money to spend. Even when they travelled overseas, they flew economy class, stayed with friends, and shared apartments. My husband was very particular that they should understand the value of money.”

The 67-year-old actress recalled that her husband did not prefer overspending and discouraged Neetu from buying expensive things for Riddhima.

With this information out, it turns out, Ranbir and Alia Bhatt had a similar upbringing. Alia's mother, Soni Razdan had once shared that there was one time she travelled business class while her children were in the economy section simply because they couldn't afford that many tickets.