Kiara Advani gets emotional talking about postpartum journey

While we celebrate mothers and deify their struggles, we seldom recognise the challenges that they go through, both physical and psychological. New mothers must be happy, we assume, but how often do we consider the toll that postpartum brings?
Bollywood actress Kira Advani recently opened up about her postpartum journey on Figuring Out with Raj Shamani, detaling the emotional transformation she went through.
Kiara Advani recently appeared on Figuring Out with Raj Shamani and got emotional speaking about the challenges she faced after becoming a mother. The actress, along with husband Sidharth Malhotra welcomed their first child, a daughter named Saraayah Malhotra, on July 15, 2025.
The actress talked about the change in emotions that can overwhelm a new mother as they navigate this totally new life as a parent. However, postpartum is still one of the least-talked about stages in a mother's life. "Nobody talks about postpartum, and it should be spoken about more...There’s such an identity shift. It’s a completely new world", Kiara said.
It took Kiara half-a-year to gather herself and take care of her mental health. She added, "It takes time. It has taken me six months… In the past six months, I have just told myself: Just give yourself grace."
The 34-year-old actress also said, "You realise you're doing so much for everyone else. You forget about the relationship you need to have with yourself. The things you need to tell yourself. I've been so other-centric. What's changed since my baby was born is that I finally found the time to nurture that relationship that I need to have with myself, and it's probably the best thing".
Despite the difficulties, Kiara always had Sidharth by her side. She recalled his efforts to help her at a time she was vulnerable and ended up crying at little things. "On our doctor’s advice, he started taking me out for a drive every night. It was something very simple, but it helped me step out, get some fresh air and break that overwhelming routine", Kiara said.