Kiara Advani gets emotional talking about postpartum journey

While we celebrate mothers and deify their struggles, we seldom recognise the challenges that they go through, both physical and psychological. New mothers must be happy, we assume, but how often do we consider the toll that postpartum brings?

Bollywood actress Kira Advani recently opened up about her postpartum journey on Figuring Out with Raj Shamani, detaling the emotional transformation she went through.

Kiara Advani speaks on her postpartum journey

Kiara Advani recently appeared on Figuring Out with Raj Shamani and got emotional speaking about the challenges she faced after becoming a mother. The actress, along with husband Sidharth Malhotra welcomed their first child, a daughter named Saraayah Malhotra, on July 15, 2025.