All you need to know about Vedaant Madhavan’s gruelling 4.30 am swimming routine

While most kids of superstar parents see themselves drawn towards the glamorous world of movies, Vedaant Madhavan is taking a completely different route in the water world. This is a kid whose father, R Madhavan, is known as an accomplished actor in India. However, Vedaant does not walk in his father’s shoes since his passion lies in making it big in the sports world.
Achieving success in the field entails nothing less than total dedication. In his quest for the best, Vedaant Madhavan sticks to a routine that might scare most adults. On a typical day, he is awake by 4.30 am and in the pool just 15 minutes later. Following a two-hour morning session and school, he fits in gym workouts before returning to the water for another two hours in the evening. “It is hectic, but it’s all about sacrifices,” Vedaant explains, noting that his day typically doesn’t end until he goes to bed at 9.30 pm.
The dedication has already paid off in a big way. He is a multiple-time gold medalist at the Malaysian Open and has won podium positions at the Danish Open and the Khelo India Games. To aid his training, the family moved to Dubai amid the pandemic, which he calls leaving his comfort zone and concentrating fully on his craft.
Notwithstanding the immense pressure, the boy has managed to stay humble, attributing this to the constant support of his parents. Madhavan, despite poking fun at his own “creative laziness” compared to that of his son who stands tall at 6‘3”, is extremely proud of Vedaant’s achievements. To him, the mental aspect of swimming is just as crucial as the physical. Instructed by his coach to “live in the moment, he is now aspiring beyond his latest wins toward the Olympic podium.