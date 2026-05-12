All you need to know about Vedaant Madhavan’s gruelling 4.30 am swimming routine

While most kids of superstar parents see themselves drawn towards the glamorous world of movies, Vedaant Madhavan is taking a completely different route in the water world. This is a kid whose father, R Madhavan, is known as an accomplished actor in India. However, Vedaant does not walk in his father’s shoes since his passion lies in making it big in the sports world.

What does R Madhavan’s son Vedaant’s 4.30 am routine entail?

Achieving success in the field entails nothing less than total dedication. In his quest for the best, Vedaant Madhavan sticks to a routine that might scare most adults. On a typical day, he is awake by 4.30 am and in the pool just 15 minutes later. Following a two-hour morning session and school, he fits in gym workouts before returning to the water for another two hours in the evening. “It is hectic, but it’s all about sacrifices,” Vedaant explains, noting that his day typically doesn’t end until he goes to bed at 9.30 pm.