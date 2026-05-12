FKA Twigs to play Josephine Baker in new biopic directed by Maïmouna Doucouré

The tale of Josephine Baker is getting ready to make its return to cinema. FKA Twigs will take on the role of the iconic entertainer in a new film biography to be directed by French director Maïmouna Doucouré. This film marks the first time twigs will play a lead character in a Hollywood movie. Preparations for the shoot are set to start in the autumn. Josephine Baker’s family estate and her adopted children, Jean-Claude Bouillon Baker and Brian Bouillon Baker, are already on board with the project.

A film about one of entertainment’s biggest trailblazers, FKA Twigs gives statement

FKA Twigs expressed her excitement in her recent statement, “I cannot wait to embody Josephine Baker, bringing her fight, her love, her losses, her talent and her heroism to the big screen. She lives on in our hearts as a visionary, ground-breaking woman whose story is as powerful as it is relevant today.”