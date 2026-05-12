Ranveer Singh to portray Lord Shiva in epic Meluha trilogy

Following up on his success as the sinister character of Hamza in the Dhurandhar saga, Ranveer Singh has now apparently planned a huge transformation in his movie career. The multi-talented actor is planning to star in and co-produce a massive Hollywood-style movie based on Amish Tripathi’s popular Shiva Trilogy, starting with The Immortals of Meluha.
According to reports, Ranveer has acquired the movie rights for the trilogy under his production house named Maa Kasam Films. In what appears to be an extremely bold venture, the talented actor has associated himself with Birla Studios to transform the mythological fantasy into a mega-budget movie trilogy. Reports have indicated that the talented actor had always dreamed about this project and now it is finally going into production.
The entire unit is treating this as a massive movie universe. Even though the screenplay and world building are still being polished, the first movie is all set to go into production in 2028. Though the movie director has not been selected, the main priority lies in shaping the movie before settling for the director.
Initially released in 2010, Amish’s first novel tells a tale of the Indus Valley civilisation in the form of the ancient kingdom of Meluha. The plot is about Shiva, a ferocious warrior from the Himalayas, who travels to Meluha and becomes known as ‘Neelkanth’, the saviour. This book brilliantly integrates history and mythology, telling the story of Shiva, a mortal man who becomes a god.
The next two novels, titled Secret of the Nagas and Oath of the Vayuputras, helped establish this trilogy as the bestselling series of all time in India. By playing the character of Shiva, Ranveer will experience a new milestone in his career because it was full of transforming performances in the past.