Ranveer Singh to portray Lord Shiva in epic Meluha trilogy

Following up on his success as the sinister character of Hamza in the Dhurandhar saga, Ranveer Singh has now apparently planned a huge transformation in his movie career. The multi-talented actor is planning to star in and co-produce a massive Hollywood-style movie based on Amish Tripathi’s popular Shiva Trilogy, starting with The Immortals of Meluha.

Ranveer Singh is set to play Shiva in adaptation of Amish Tripathi’s book

According to reports, Ranveer has acquired the movie rights for the trilogy under his production house named Maa Kasam Films. In what appears to be an extremely bold venture, the talented actor has associated himself with Birla Studios to transform the mythological fantasy into a mega-budget movie trilogy. Reports have indicated that the talented actor had always dreamed about this project and now it is finally going into production.