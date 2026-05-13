Alia Bhatt and Carlos Sainz Jr. meet at Cannes: Here’s why the internet can’t stop talking about it

The 79th Cannes Film Festival has commenced, but instead of a movie premiere, it’s a chance encounter at the event that has made everyone take notice. Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt and Formula One racing driver Carlos Sainz Jr. made headlines when they were spotted making small talk at a glamorous bash.

Glamour meets Grand Prix: Alia Bhatt, Carlos Sainz Jr. spark viral ‘multiverse’ crossover at Cannes 2026

Both attended a high-profile party at the Cannes Film Festival in France. The two stars shared a brief hug and a lively chat that has been coined the ‘crossover of the year’. The two were accompanied by celebrities from different industries such as supermodel Heidi Klum, actress Jane Fonda, and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu. Footage of Carlos planting a peck on Alia’s cheek and helping her get into position to snap pictures alongside his celebrity friends soon flooded social media sites as many tried to figure out what alternate reality they were living in.