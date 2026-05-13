Alia Bhatt and Carlos Sainz Jr. meet at Cannes: Here’s why the internet can’t stop talking about it

The 79th Cannes Film Festival has commenced, but instead of a movie premiere, it’s a chance encounter at the event that has made everyone take notice. Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt and Formula One racing driver Carlos Sainz Jr. made headlines when they were spotted making small talk at a glamorous bash.
Both attended a high-profile party at the Cannes Film Festival in France. The two stars shared a brief hug and a lively chat that has been coined the ‘crossover of the year’. The two were accompanied by celebrities from different industries such as supermodel Heidi Klum, actress Jane Fonda, and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu. Footage of Carlos planting a peck on Alia’s cheek and helping her get into position to snap pictures alongside his celebrity friends soon flooded social media sites as many tried to figure out what alternate reality they were living in.
Alia, who represented L’Oréal Paris as a global brand ambassador, wore a blush-coloured haute couture dress designed exclusively for her by Tamara Ralph. The form-fitting strapless dress was accessorised with a luxurious choker that contained 168.27 carats of pink coral jewellery.
In his usual suave style, dressed in a classic tuxedo, Carlos made his way to the event, courtesy of the brand’s men’s skincare campaign. Although Carlos had brought along his girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson for the evening, it was his delightful chemistry with Alia that would steal all the headlines.
Away from the glitz and glamour of the Riviera, Alia is readying herself for a packed schedule with upcoming films like Love & War with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the espionage film Alpha. But until then, the internet will continue to be obsessed with this meeting of “glam and Grand Prix”.