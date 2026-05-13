Matthew Rhys reveals why the modern life is driving him ‘bananas’, and how he escapes

Matthew Rhys is expressing his frustration with the way of life in today’s world, which drives him “bananas”. The star of the series The Americans has shared his increasing frustration with people using video content, music, and FaceTime without headphones in public places.

Matthew Rhys slams trend of playing videos out loud in public

Matthew confessed that this kind of behavior has driven him insane. “I’m turning into my dad, but I feel like I have to start saying to people, ‘Excuse me, do you have headphones?’” he explained. He warned that without “schooling” people, the trend will become even more rampant. The Welsh actor even confessed that these encounters can get heated, noting that people often get offended when challenged by his request for quiet.