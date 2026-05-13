Matthew Rhys reveals why the modern life is driving him ‘bananas’, and how he escapes

Matthew Rhys is expressing his frustration with the way of life in today’s world, which drives him “bananas”. The star of the series The Americans has shared his increasing frustration with people using video content, music, and FaceTime without headphones in public places.
Matthew confessed that this kind of behavior has driven him insane. “I’m turning into my dad, but I feel like I have to start saying to people, ‘Excuse me, do you have headphones?’” he explained. He warned that without “schooling” people, the trend will become even more rampant. The Welsh actor even confessed that these encounters can get heated, noting that people often get offended when challenged by his request for quiet.
To escape the overstimulation of modern life, Matthew opts for a strictly unplugged approach. When he needs to relax, he heads for the water or spends time with horses. “You just get to be quiet and in nature,” he said. “You can’t be on your phone. You have to be present.”
The necessity for physical presence probably serves him well in keeping up with his hectic schedule. Matthew is now portraying Tom Loftis, a mayor who has big aspirations, in the comedy horror series Widow’s Bay. This character was portrayed by Matthew after more than ten years of success with his partner, Keri Russell. They met when they were casted as Soviet spies in The Americans in 2014. They both live with their son, Sam, in Brooklyn.
In Matthew's opinion, the reason for their lasting love story is that they complement each other perfectly. Although Matthew considers himself “the fiery one,” Keri is the “calm head of the family.” “We work well as a team,” he noted. “We have a good partnership and we make each other laugh.” Whether he is confronting noisy commuters or filming in New York, it seems Matthew finds his best balance far away from a smartphone screen.