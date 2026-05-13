Rituparna Sengupta shares emotional birthday note for daughter Rishona as she turns 15

Rituparna Sengupta made a very heartfelt birthday wish for her 15-year-old daughter, Rishona, on social media on Tuesday. Rishona turned 15 on May 12. Rituparna posted two pictures of Rishona; one was a more recent photo and the other was a picture of when Rishona was younger. Along with the pictures, Rituparna wrote a nice letter.
In her birthday post, Rituparna wrote, “Every year, on this day, I silently thank life for choosing me to be your mother. 💖 You’ve grown into someone so beautiful — not just in appearance, but in heart, strength, and grace. Watching you evolve has been one of the most emotional and rewarding journeys of my life. Happy Birthday, my forever heartbeat. 🌷✨ Love you endlessly.”
Various celebrities and their fans have expressed their best wishes for the star on this occasion. Actress Chaiti Ghoshal commented, “Dearest Rishona... a very happy birthday” while Sudipta Chakraborty commented, “Happy Birthday Rishona… lots of love and blessings.” Nandini Pal, who is the wife of the late actor Tapas Paul, has also conveyed her birthday wishes for her saying, “Happy Birthday Gaju. May your life always be filled with happiness and blessings. Lots of love to you.”
Rituparna Sengupta got married to her lifelong partner Sanjay Chakrabarty in 1999. Sanjay is a businessman by profession. They have two children, Ankan, the son, and Rishona, the daughter. They started living in Singapore after their marriage. Despite all that, the actress regularly traveled from Kolkata to Singapore due to her professional commitments.
Rishona often goes to Kolkata along with her mother and even attends events with her. But Rituparna has rarely spoken about the interest that their kids have shown to join films. They are now concentrating on their studies. Their son Ankan has already completed his studies from Boston.
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