Rituparna Sengupta shares emotional birthday note for daughter Rishona as she turns 15

Various celebrities and their fans have expressed their best wishes for the star on this occasion. Actress Chaiti Ghoshal commented, “Dearest Rishona... a very happy birthday” while Sudipta Chakraborty commented, “Happy Birthday Rishona… lots of love and blessings.” Nandini Pal, who is the wife of the late actor Tapas Paul, has also conveyed her birthday wishes for her saying, “Happy Birthday Gaju. May your life always be filled with happiness and blessings. Lots of love to you.”

Rituparna Sengupta got married to her lifelong partner Sanjay Chakrabarty in 1999. Sanjay is a businessman by profession. They have two children, Ankan, the son, and Rishona, the daughter. They started living in Singapore after their marriage. Despite all that, the actress regularly traveled from Kolkata to Singapore due to her professional commitments.

Rishona often goes to Kolkata along with her mother and even attends events with her. But Rituparna has rarely spoken about the interest that their kids have shown to join films. They are now concentrating on their studies. Their son Ankan has already completed his studies from Boston.