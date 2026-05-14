Mandana Karimi leaves behind her ‘second home’ India after 16 years

Actress Mandana Karimi has decided to leave India, biding goodbye to her ‘second home’ after almost 16 years.

Actress Mandana Karimi bids farewell to Mumbai

She took to the Stories section of her Instagram and communicated her decision to the netizens during a recent AMA (Ask Me Anything) session. One of the users asked Mandana, "Have you left Mumbai for good? Do you miss the city?"

Reacting to the inquiry, she uploaded a video of herself from the airport, saying, “I never could imagine or believe that I could say, but Goodbye India.”