Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse announce pregnancy at Cannes 2026

Dylan joined her in a classic black tuxedo and the couple was seen sharing affectionate moments, with both of them cradling her bump while posing for photographers. Following their red carpet appearance, the couple made it Instagram official with a joint post that included adorable photos of the couple together, a sonogram image of the baby, which hilariously appeared to show the baby making a rock on sign with its hand — a detail the couple matched in their own photos.

This happy news comes about two years after the couple tied the knot in July 2023. The origin story of Dylan and Barbara is a classic tale of modern romance mixed with a very long 'ghosting' period. They first met in 2017, but it wasn't exactly love at first sight — mostly because Dylan had to wait six months for a reply.