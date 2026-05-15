Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse announce pregnancy at Cannes 2026

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin turned the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival into a major celebration by announcing they are expecting their first child together. The reveal took place on May 14, when Barbara debuted her baby bump on the red carpet wearing a stunning, light-blue gown featuring a flowing feather skirt.
Dylan joined her in a classic black tuxedo and the couple was seen sharing affectionate moments, with both of them cradling her bump while posing for photographers. Following their red carpet appearance, the couple made it Instagram official with a joint post that included adorable photos of the couple together, a sonogram image of the baby, which hilariously appeared to show the baby making a rock on sign with its hand — a detail the couple matched in their own photos.
This happy news comes about two years after the couple tied the knot in July 2023. The origin story of Dylan and Barbara is a classic tale of modern romance mixed with a very long 'ghosting' period. They first met in 2017, but it wasn't exactly love at first sight — mostly because Dylan had to wait six months for a reply.
While they mostly let their presence (and the bump) do the talking on the carpet, they did share a few charming bites, When asked by reporters about choosing Cannes for the announcement, Barbara joked that she "couldn't hide it under a corset anymore" and that the festival felt like the perfect place for a "grand debut."
The news is especially meaningful because Barbara had been open with her followers in 2025 about undergoing surgery for endometriosis. During a brief sideline interview, she mentioned that this journey has made her feel more connected to her body than ever and that she is prioritising her well-being above all else during the pregnancy.