Why Jennifer Aniston regrets cutting her bangs? Actress spills the truth

One of the most-discussed photos was the one of Aniston when she appeared for the last time in F.R.I.E.N.D.S. This photo showed her wearing light brown layers of hair with side bangs, similar to the hairstyles that she had made fashionable through her show.

The last slide in the video post used humour in its message. It had an illustration of two turtles, where one turtle said, “It took a hundred years, but I finally grew out my bangs.” This seemed to allude to the frustration of the actress with the tedious task of having to grow her bangs out again.

Fans flooded the comment section with compliments regarding her appearance. She was able to make fans believe that she could rock any hairstyle. One fan mentioned, “LOVE your bangs and I want them too now,” while another person called this bangs ‘goals.’

Since her early days on Hollywood sets, Jennifer Aniston has been regarded as one of the biggest hair icons. The ‘Rachel’ hairstyle made popular through the series F.R.I.E.N.D.S by celebrity hair stylist Chris McMillan became extremely popular in the 1990s. Nonetheless, the actor herself has confessed that it was challenging for her to keep the style because of its regular styling requirements.