Ravi Mohan’s rumoured partner Keneeshaa quits Instagram: 5 other stars who logged off due to online hate

The virtual world may indeed be a harsh place for some people especially when it comes to those in the limelight. It is because of this reason that a number of celebrities from around the globe as well as India have understood the negative effects that being constantly under attack in the form of bullying can have on their overall psychological state. Here are some of the most popular celebrities in India and abroad who decided to take a break from their social media accounts in order to maintain good mental health.
Jonah removed himself from Instagram to safeguard himself from having intense panic attacks. Hill expressed that taking a step back was crucial for his general health and wellness.
The actress decided to leave Twitter altogether after facing constant cyberbullying. It seems that Millie now focuses on her life outside social media. In the end, it turns out that logging off can become an effective form of self-care.
Even though she is considered one of the most followed women online, Selena often goes on lengthy hiatuses away from social media. In an interview, Selena has mentioned that she feels much better after staying away from negativity.
The actor deleted her Twitter handle to safeguard her mental well-being from increasing negativity on the platform. Sonakshi said that avoiding such a toxic atmosphere was the initial step towards finding peace.