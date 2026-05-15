Chhobiwala review: In Rahul Arunodoy Banerjee's last film, reel meets real in the most striking way possible!

Despite severe financial strain, his wife, Mala (Debleena Dutt) works in a factory to support their household. Even amidst such hardship, she carries a sense of respect and compassion for her husband. Meanwhile, Vishwakarma gradually becomes isolated within his own inner world.

As the story progresses through shifting circumstances, Mala and Vishwakarma find themselves in a situation that forces them to make two extremely difficult and undesirable decisions.

What worked for us?

A very apt casting...we couldn't imagine anyone else as Vishwakarma. Shantanu Nath, who has also written the film, was great as Vishwakarma's dear friend, Poltu. Easy, no-nonsense camera work, simple storytelling, and no extra pomp and show remind us once again how to let the film itself do all the talking. The film is also a reminder of how, with rapid modernisation, many professionals, like a still photographer, are out there trying to make ends meet.

What could have been better?

At times, Debleena's Maya looked a little too over-the-top, especially as compared to Rahul, could have been toned down a little. Also, for us the song that features Sreelekha Mitra seemed unnecessary.