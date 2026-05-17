Atlee and Priya name newborn daughter Miyou; here's what it means

Miyou was born on April 20, 2026. She is the fourth member of the family. The couple had shared the news on Instagram with the caption, "Feeling blessed." In January 2023, Atlee and Priya welcomed their first child, a baby boy who they named Meer. Announcing his birth at the time, the couple had described parenthood as a “beautiful new adventure.” Since then, Meer has occasionally appeared in their social media posts and public celebrations.

In 2023, he collaborated with Bollywood's King, Shah Rukh Khan, for the blockbuster success Jawan. The movie also included Nayathara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjay Dutt, Priyamani, among others. Jawan became one of the biggest successes of 2023.

Priya has acted and produced while often teaming up with Atlee on various creative endeavours. The couple tied the knot in 2014 and frequently share glimpses of their family life on social media.