NFL star Dak Prescott spotted flirting with ex-fiancée’s bridesmaid

Reports from eyewitnesses said that the two were flirting with each other and holding hands. While they were with other friends, they behaved like a couple. The group later attended a concert near the event venue, according to reports.

When questioned about their relationship status, both Dak and Caitlin denied any possibility of a romantic relationship to the media. It is important to note that the two have known each other for quite some time since they went to Mississippi State University together, spending their college days together. However, their friendship deepened when the NFL star began dating Sarah.

Dak and Sarah cancelled their wedding in the last minute

Caitlin was among Sarah's bridesmaids and went to the Bahamas in March for the former couple's bachelor/bachelorette, which was a joint celebration. However, the wedding was cancelled soon after.