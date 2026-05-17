NFL star Dak Prescott spotted flirting with ex-fiancée’s bridesmaid

American football quarterback Dak Prescott was recently seen together with Caitlin Rance, his ex-fiancée Sarah Jame Ramos’ bridesmaid. The two were spotted together at an event in Fort Worth, Texas on Friday, May 15, 2026.
Caitlin Rance was supposed to be Sarah Jame Ramos’ bridesmaids in her wedding to Dak Prescott. However, the former couple broke off their engagement and now, Dak was seen with Caitlin at a Pro Bull Riders event.
Reports from eyewitnesses said that the two were flirting with each other and holding hands. While they were with other friends, they behaved like a couple. The group later attended a concert near the event venue, according to reports.
When questioned about their relationship status, both Dak and Caitlin denied any possibility of a romantic relationship to the media. It is important to note that the two have known each other for quite some time since they went to Mississippi State University together, spending their college days together. However, their friendship deepened when the NFL star began dating Sarah.
Caitlin was among Sarah's bridesmaids and went to the Bahamas in March for the former couple's bachelor/bachelorette, which was a joint celebration. However, the wedding was cancelled soon after.
Following the cancellation, reports emerged that Sarah broke off the engagement and cancelled the wedding after she found out that Dak had been cheating on her. The former couple, who share two daughters, were supposed to get married in Italy.
Despite reports of infidelity, there have been no proven links between Dak and Caitlin during the engagement. What came up was that the NFL player would frequently talk to other women and even send them inappropriate messages.
Dak Prescott and Sarah Jame Ramos have reached a temporary agreement on the custody of their two daughters, 2-year-old Margaret Jane and 11-month-old Aurora Rayne.